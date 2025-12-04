Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up December 3rd & 4th

Dec 4, 2025 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Winter Storm Logo

I am seeing some signs of a Google Search ranking update and intense volatility that kicked in late yesterday. The SEO community started chattering about it over the past several hours and some of the tools are showing a spike in volatility with the Google search rankings.

The last time we reported on Google ranking volatility was right before Thanksgiving and that one was a very big one. Then before that was November 20th and then November 12th and then before that with what I called the Movember update around November 8th and then the Halloween update and then between October 15th to 17th and then on October 7/8th.

I am still confused why we have not had more core update, more often. And more importantly, why someone from Google didn't communicate anything about it.

So what are we seeing?

SEO Chatter

Let's start with the chatter within the SEO community. Keep in mind, there was some sort of Google Analytics real time issue yesterday morning but that was fixed after a few hours.

The folks at WebmasterWorld started to pick it up last night:

Someone help me. Why am I still up at 4am in the morning editing articles? More so when traffic is still dropping.. I need my sanity tablets...

I'm wondering the same thing. Since Wednesday, traffic has dropped by another 80%. I don't even need to mention advertising revenue, and I'm slowly starting to fear that things won't recover and the news site will just die out.

Something happened between Dec 2nd and 3rd. -50% drop.

Worst drop last night. Not a single user between noon and 4am.

We are at 30% of normal traffic.

That is some of the chatter... I suspect it will get noiser soon.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing right now, again, I suspect some will update tomorrow with more heat. I may update the post to show what the tools are showing tomorrow:

Semrush:

Semrush

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Wincher:

Wincher

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Mangools:

Mangools

Accuranker:

Accuranker

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Sistrix:

Sistrix

CognitiveSEO:

Cognitiveseo

Zutrix:

Zutrix

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up December 3rd & 4th

Dec 4, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads WhatsApp Support Notifications

Dec 4, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Discover Gains AI Mode Features

Dec 4, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Reports & Page Indexing Delayed Again

Dec 4, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests New Search Bar With Advanced Tools Menu

Dec 4, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2025

Dec 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads WhatsApp Support Notifications

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.