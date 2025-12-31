Google Algorithm Updates 2025 Infographics

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google has rolled out fewer confirmed search ranking updates in 2025, then it did in all the past years where Google confirmed these updates. Google rolled out only four confirmed updates in 2025, before than seven in 2024, nine in 2023 and ten in 2022 and 2021.

I posted my Google algorithm year in review story at Search Engine Land last week and wanted to share the infographic I made here for that.

Google Search Algorithm Updates 2025

2025 Google Core Updates

2025 Google Spam Updates

Let's not forget we had countless unconfirmed updates that we covered here and none of those were confirmed by Google.

I love how Gagan Ghotra used Notebook LM to make these infographics based on my coverage of those updates - he posted these on X:

Gg Google Ranking Volatility Infographic1

Gg Google Ranking Volatility Infographic2

Forum discussion at X.

 

