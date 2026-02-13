This week in search we have more ongoing Google search ranking volatility. Bing Webmaster Tools rolled out new AI Performance reports with a new design. Google AI Overviews tests new overlay cards. Grokipedia is seeing a decline in visibility in Google Search and ChatGPT. Google Ads has new ad units for retailers in AI Mode. Veo 3 is now in Google Ads Asset Studio. Google launched UCP-powered checkout in AI Mode. Google Search Console still hasn’t fully rolled out those new features they showed off months ago. Google released an early preview of WebMCP. OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT ads with user ad controls. Plus, OpenAI wants to cut out advertising agencies and allow you to create ads by prompting. Google Ads PMax A/B experiments are in the wild. Google Ads recommended experiments box is showing up. Google Ads product eligibility view can go across campaigns. Google Business short names are no longer showing on Google Business Profiles. And Google AdSense launched new triggers for vignette ads. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: Ahrefs - Did you know there’s a free version of Ahrefs? It’s called Ahrefs Webmaster Tools, and it gives website owners a powerful SEO toolkit at no cost. You get Web Analytics that shows real-time traffic trends, top sources, visitor behavior, custom events like button clicks and form submissions, AI referral traffic, and campaign performance breakdowns—all in a clean, privacy-focused dashboard. Plus, it includes Site Audit to find issues and Site Explorer to see which pages and keywords drive search traffic. If you want actionable SEO insights without paying for a full suite, it’s worth checking out. Visit ahrefs.com/awt to get started. Oh, and check out the unboxing in the video.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!