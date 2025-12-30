Google's AI Frankenstein Recipes Are A Horror

Adam and Joanne Gallagher from the food recipe blog, Inspired Taste, has been documenting a lot of really painful and shameful tactics Google is using for its AI responses to some recipes. Adam calls its Google's AI Frankenstein recipes, where it pulls parts of the recipes from recipe bloggers, says it is the brand's recipe, but changes it enough where the recipe is not real and tastes horrible.

This is not just bad for these recipe blogger's Google traffic but also damages the recipe bloggers name.

(1) The AI responses at the top lead to a significant drop in Google Search traffic to their recipe sites.

(2) When you read the Google AI Overview or AI Mode response, it sometimes credits the recipe blogger by their brand name, but changes the recipe. When the recipe is changed, the recipe comes out wrong and tastes awful.

Both can be super damaging for the recipe blogger.

I will say, I am happy with the amount of attention this is getting in mainstream media. It was picked up by NBC, CBS, Bloomberg, CNN, The Guardian and many other publications and rightfully so.

First, here is a video about the issue from Joanne Gallagher of Inspired Taste:

Here are examples of this in action:

Here is a summary of those mentions:

This practice is even mentioned in a lawsuit against Google:

Google has not commented on any of this, which is sad but I guess with lawsuits out there, I am not surprised.

Forum discussion at threads above...

Update: Maybe it is getting better, let's keep an eye on it?

 

