Adam and Joanne Gallagher from the food recipe blog, Inspired Taste, has been documenting a lot of really painful and shameful tactics Google is using for its AI responses to some recipes. Adam calls its Google's AI Frankenstein recipes, where it pulls parts of the recipes from recipe bloggers, says it is the brand's recipe, but changes it enough where the recipe is not real and tastes horrible.

This is not just bad for these recipe blogger's Google traffic but also damages the recipe bloggers name.

(1) The AI responses at the top lead to a significant drop in Google Search traffic to their recipe sites.

(2) When you read the Google AI Overview or AI Mode response, it sometimes credits the recipe blogger by their brand name, but changes the recipe. When the recipe is changed, the recipe comes out wrong and tastes awful.

Both can be super damaging for the recipe blogger.

I will say, I am happy with the amount of attention this is getting in mainstream media. It was picked up by NBC, CBS, Bloomberg, CNN, The Guardian and many other publications and rightfully so.

First, here is a video about the issue from Joanne Gallagher of Inspired Taste:

We have a bit of a rant. We are simply fed up seeing our recipes, as well as other trusted recipes from other sites, plagiarized in the form of branded AI Frankenstein recipes that are flooding Google search and other platforms. This has to stop! We are starting to warn all of… pic.twitter.com/5x5rVmvRFL — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) December 5, 2025

Here are examples of this in action:

This happens to all of our recipes… pic.twitter.com/2kGXw21935 — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) December 2, 2025

We could keep going… pic.twitter.com/DzXlQyLIBg — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) December 2, 2025

Here is a summary of those mentions:

Great quote in this article by @tomcritchlow. Couldn’t agree more👏 “People will ultimately place a higher premium on being able to know that these recipes have been tested and made by somebody that I follow or somebody I respect or somebody that I like” https://t.co/GLvNaQDcrh — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) December 16, 2025

Shout out to @CBSMornings for covering the @Bloomberg AI recipe article. This issue is going full blown mainstream. Major news outlets have reached out for interviews. This issue isn’t going to be ignored! cc @lilyraynyc @rustybrick @glenngabe @gregfinn https://t.co/T1dFx6mPdK — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) November 28, 2025

Huge shout out to @NBCNews for nationally airing our TV interview Friday warning about untested plagiarized Frankenstein AI recipes.👏 Google needs to stop using our brand name to try to trick users into trusted them. cc @glenngabe @rustybrick @lilyraynyc https://t.co/kaM0qL79OI — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) December 21, 2025

Some food bloggers warn Google's AI Overviews and AI food pics are burying their real, tested recipes, setting home cooks up for disaster this Thanksgiving (Bloomberg)https://t.co/or2xVKEY8ehttps://t.co/I1iDTbwQga



📫 Subscribe: https://t.co/OyWeKSQRTe — Techmeme (@Techmeme) November 26, 2025

This practice is even mentioned in a lawsuit against Google:

Here is a link to the full video interview where the quote came from for anyone who missed the episode. https://t.co/vB3Dq2Y2kX — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) December 5, 2025

Google has not commented on any of this, which is sad but I guess with lawsuits out there, I am not surprised.

Update: Maybe it is getting better, let's keep an eye on it?

The folks at @inspiredtaste have worked hard to make sure this issue gets noticed. And when checking this morning, I am not seeing any Frankenstein recipes for several of those searches. Inspired Taste is ranking prominently for their branded recipe searches (as they should), and… https://t.co/8YGdWuIi02 pic.twitter.com/HApzt2jS0i — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 30, 2025