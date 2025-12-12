Google announced that Gemini can now respond to your local questions with local results in a "rich, visual format." Google will visually lay out the local results to include photos, ratings, and real-world info from Google Maps data.

Here is a screenshot from the video Google posted on X:

Here is the video:

Starting today, Gemini can serve up local results in a rich, visual format. See photos, ratings, and real-world info from @GoogleMaps, right where you need them. pic.twitter.com/JeXMWaaYM3 — G3mini (@GeminiApp) December 11, 2025

So make sure your Google Business Profiles for your business or organization is up-to-date, accurate and full of information and that you have some good reviews.

Update: Google removed the tweet for some reason...

So here is a GIF of that video:

