Google announced that Gemini can now respond to your local questions with local results in a "rich, visual format." Google will visually lay out the local results to include photos, ratings, and real-world info from Google Maps data.
Here is a screenshot from the video Google posted on X:
Here is the video:
Starting today, Gemini can serve up local results in a rich, visual format. See photos, ratings, and real-world info from @GoogleMaps, right where you need them. pic.twitter.com/JeXMWaaYM3— G3mini (@GeminiApp) December 11, 2025
So make sure your Google Business Profiles for your business or organization is up-to-date, accurate and full of information and that you have some good reviews.
Update: Google removed the tweet for some reason...
So here is a GIF of that video:
