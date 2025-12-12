Google Gemini Local Results In Visual Formats

Dec 12, 2025
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Local

Google announced that Gemini can now respond to your local questions with local results in a "rich, visual format." Google will visually lay out the local results to include photos, ratings, and real-world info from Google Maps data.

Here is a screenshot from the video Google posted on X:

Gemini Local Results

Here is the video:

So make sure your Google Business Profiles for your business or organization is up-to-date, accurate and full of information and that you have some good reviews.

Update: Google removed the tweet for some reason...

So here is a GIF of that video:

Google Gemini Local Results Visual Format

Forum discussion at X.

 

