Report: Google Deleting Local Reviews More Than Ever

Google Maps

Google Review Stars Smashed

GMBapi posted data that looks at tens of thousands of Google Business Profiles across multiple countries and showed that review deletions have increased significantly over the year, compared to previous periods.

Michel van Luijtelaar wrote on LinkedIn, "Google Reviews are disappearing, and it's not random." He wrote this up in a lot more detail on Search Engine Land.

He said:

  • Review deletions are accelerating
  • 5-star and 1-star reviews are most affected
  • In English-speaking markets, positive reviews are disproportionately removed.
  • In Germany, legal takedowns are erasing negative reviews at scale.

Here is a chart showing the number of reviews deleted weekly over the past year:

Weekly Deleted Reviews

Here is it by review stars and category:

Google Reviews Star Cats

We just reported last week that Google "fixed" an issue with reviews disappearing and I am not sure if this will impact GMBapi's data at all?

I mean, I see every single day complaints about reviews being removed.

You can read more on this topic and review the data at GMBapi.com.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

