Google's December 2025 core update is now done rolling out, it took 18 days and 2 hours to complete. The core update started on December 11, 2025 at around 12:25 pm ET and ended on December 29, 2025 at around 2:05 pm ET. Google posted saying, "Google December 2025 core update rollout is now complete."

This was the third core update of the year, but we are expecting more core updates, more often, this year we only had three. I was beginning to think we wouldn't get a core update again this year and maybe in the future - like Google would not confirm them in the future. I mean, Google did promise us more core updates, more often and that didn't happen but hey, we at least got Google to confirm this one. Google did tell us more core updates will come and it did.

We previously had the June 2025 core update and then before that the March 2025 core update, and more recently the August 2025 spam update.

Google December 2025 Core Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google December 2025 Broad Core Update

Google December 2025 Broad Core Update Launched: December 11, 2025 at around 12:25 pm ET

December 11, 2025 at around 12:25 pm ET Completed: December 29 2025 at around 2:05 pm ET

December 29 2025 at around 2:05 pm ET Targets: It looks at all types of content

It looks at all types of content Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages

It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages. Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this December update is a "regular update."

The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this December update is a "regular update." Discover : Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.

: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more. Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.

If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google December 2025 Core Update Details

Google said this update will take about three weeks to roll out and "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."

That is all good said on this update.

Google December 2025 Core Update Volatility

The volatility was weird with this one. We had Google announce the December 2025 core update on December 11th, then a couple of days later, we saw intense volatility around December 13th and then things calmed significantly. It then spiked up again and got super volatile on December 20th - both on Saturdays. Then again, it cooled significantly both in terms of SEO industry chatter and the third-party tracking tools.

I did ask John Muller from Google on Sunday, December 28th, if it was already done because the volatility was unusually calm. John replied to me on Blueskye, "It's possible, I'll ask tomorrow. Usually folks watch out more for the starting time than the finishing time."

Video Summary

Here is a video summary I made on this Google December 2025 core update:

Google Tracking Tools On December 2025 Core Update

Semrush:

Algoroo:

Mozcast:

Wincher:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mangools:

Accuranker:

SimilarWeb:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

CognitiveSEO:

Zutrix:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter on the December 2025 Core Update

It was just announced, so I will add more to this as the day goes on. Here are some of the chatter from this morning on this site and WebmasterWorld:

The chatter has been unusually calm over the past few several days. We had a lot of chatter related to the volatility around December 13th and December 20th. So you can read those. I will add more here when I see it.

To be honest my genuine traffic has been where I would have expected it to be however checking various Serps G's penchant for extremely similar, thin content single image pages are back in vogue! The last couple of days every site has been hit by a Lithuanian bot, some sites up to four times, and each time every site was hit for 1,140 pages. Just what is the significance of 1,140? Answers on a postcard to ... :-)

Well... I lost over 90% of my traffic during this core update, impressions tanked, I was wiped from Discover, wiped from New,s and wiped from Search, clicks are abysmal and remain at their lowest since the site's conception, all coming after years of steady growth, slashed in a matter of hours, 1,000 active users to 10, 5 of them bots from China now. Sincerely hope it returns, but wouldn't be holding out hope. This is one tough gig, I'll tell you that. You always know the day is coming, given everyone else's recent experiences, but you always hold out hope you'll survive just one more core update. Hope everyone else made it through.

I could tell it was done, the day Conversions returned, which was exactly the day after Christmas. Traffic is absolutely terrible still, but at least sales are coming in.

To survive you have to not be dead in first place. I am not sure I qualify - my traffic has been systematically decimated throughout all of 2025. This latest core update so far has been positive but it doesn't matter. It is 10 steps backwards, 1 step forward and so on... Besides, ad revenue per given traffic is record low. I think advertisers are really dumb. They are wasting money on slop "content" and complaining that they don't have ROI anymore and suffering from bot traffic. It is their fault to be completely ignorant of websites and not building direct relationships with good websites, instead overpaying massively to adtech middlemen.

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously, we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Previous Helpful Content Update Impact

Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:

