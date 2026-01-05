Google has been showing social media posts in Google Discover, including posts from X for a while now, and Google may even show more posts from those you follow. But is Google showing too many social media posts from X in your Google Discover feed?

I mean, as I scan through my Google Discover feed, I see constant posts from X - from people I don't follow and from topics I don't think I am always interested in. This is across iOS and Android.

Glenn Gabe is saying the same thing, he posted on X, "How much is Google Discover flooded with X posts now? I'm seeing *my own* shares in Discover more and more. It's another version of Inception, but now for Discover." And there is also normal (not SEOs) complaining about this in the Google Web Search Forums.

He shared this screenshot:

Here are some random screenshots from my Google Discover feed both across iOS and Android:

I mean, it is constant:

How much is Google Discover stuffing X posts and YouTube videos in the feed? This morning I had 34 X posts and about 12 YouTube videos in my feed. That's insane and Google needs to refine that... Also, there are hybrid X posts + links to articles, which is really weird. Depending… pic.twitter.com/hjAj5lJCTt — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 3, 2026

Maybe this is what Google means that Discover is minimally aligned to search rankings?

As I said, there is also a pretty big complaint thread about wanting to remove X posts from the Google Discover feed. The thread is on the Google Web Search Forums.

Forum discussion at X and Google Web Search Forums.