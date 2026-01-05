Google Discover Show X Posts Too Often?

Jan 5, 2026
Filed Under Google

X App Google Logo

Google has been showing social media posts in Google Discover, including posts from X for a while now, and Google may even show more posts from those you follow. But is Google showing too many social media posts from X in your Google Discover feed?

I mean, as I scan through my Google Discover feed, I see constant posts from X - from people I don't follow and from topics I don't think I am always interested in. This is across iOS and Android.

Glenn Gabe is saying the same thing, he posted on X, "How much is Google Discover flooded with X posts now? I'm seeing *my own* shares in Discover more and more. It's another version of Inception, but now for Discover." And there is also normal (not SEOs) complaining about this in the Google Web Search Forums.

He shared this screenshot:

Gg Discover X

Here are some random screenshots from my Google Discover feed both across iOS and Android:

Google Discover X Posts

Google Discover X Posts Android

Google Discover X Posts2

I mean, it is constant:

Maybe this is what Google means that Discover is minimally aligned to search rankings?

As I said, there is also a pretty big complaint thread about wanting to remove X posts from the Google Discover feed. The thread is on the Google Web Search Forums.

Forum discussion at X and Google Web Search Forums.

 

