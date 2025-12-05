Google Merchant Center is now beta testing regional member pricing, where you can offer different member prices based on the shopper's regions. This will essentially override the member price in the regional inventory feed.

Google posted this in a new help document and noted, "Regional member pricing is eligible to show in Shopping ads format for countries where both RAAP and the loyalty program are supported. This feature is currently in beta so consumer visibility can be limited."

I spotted this via Hana Kobzová on PPC News Feed who wrote, "Google has launched a beta for regional member pricing in Shopping ads, allowing merchants to show different loyalty-member prices based on a shopper’s region. This builds on the existing loyalty program framework but extends it through the regional inventory feed, enabling region-specific member benefits."

The implementation of regional member pricing within your Google Shopping feed includes onboarding to a loyalty program, setting up regions, correctly structuring your regional inventory feed attributes, and updating your landing pages. Google's help document has all the specific technical details on how to set this up.

