Google Merchant Center New Regional Member Pricing (Beta)

Dec 5, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Retail Store Sale Sign

Google Merchant Center is now beta testing regional member pricing, where you can offer different member prices based on the shopper's regions. This will essentially override the member price in the regional inventory feed.

Google posted this in a new help document and noted, "Regional member pricing is eligible to show in Shopping ads format for countries where both RAAP and the loyalty program are supported. This feature is currently in beta so consumer visibility can be limited."

I spotted this via Hana Kobzová on PPC News Feed who wrote, "Google has launched a beta for regional member pricing in Shopping ads, allowing merchants to show different loyalty-member prices based on a shopper’s region. This builds on the existing loyalty program framework but extends it through the regional inventory feed, enabling region-specific member benefits."

The implementation of regional member pricing within your Google Shopping feed includes onboarding to a loyalty program, setting up regions, correctly structuring your regional inventory feed attributes, and updating your landing pages. Google's help document has all the specific technical details on how to set this up.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 5, 2025

Dec 5, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, AI Mode Taking Over Search, Search Console AI Configurator & 22 Year Anniversary

Dec 5, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google API Doc Hints Service Areas Not A Local Ranking Factor

Dec 5, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Tests AI Powered Configurator

Dec 5, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Average Impression Increased For Many

Dec 5, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center New Regional Member Pricing (Beta)

Dec 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Learn More Button At Top Right
Next Story: Google Search Console Average Impression Increased For Many

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.