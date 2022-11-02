November 2022 Google Webmaster Report

The past 30-days or so was pretty heavy between the October 2022 spam update and then several unconfirmed updates that were pretty strong, it was a bumpy road. Google also renamed the webmaster guidelines to the search essentials, rolled out new site name, favicons and ad labels and more.

Also, Google clarified how structured data helps with the product reviews update, fixed a long running favicon bug and fixed several issues with Google Search Console. Google confirmed it no longer uses the old page speed algorithms, that the product reviews update is normally page level but not always and we have a new zero click study.

Also a lot was going on in local with new review guidelines, a new menu to manage profiles and so much around reviews and more.

If you missed last month's recap, see the October Google webmaster report and here are the top headlines specific to Google SEO and webmaster topics from the past thirty-days:

Google Algorithms Updates:

Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google Local:Google User Interface:Other Google:

