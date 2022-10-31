Google Search Console Geographic Target Setting Still Visibile But Doesn't Work

On Friday, Michelle aka @Shelliweb, spotted that the Google Search Console geographic target setting feature was still visible under the legacy features. This is despite Google deprecating the feature months ago.

You can (for the time being) access it over here and it lets you set the target location for your web sites. Although, it does not work.

John Mueller said "Fascinating find :). I don't think it does anything anymore though."

Here are screenshots from the tweets:

Fascinating find :). I don't think it does anything anymore though. — johnmu: nothing is permanent, use 302 always 💫 (@JohnMu) October 28, 2022

As a reminder, Google added this feature in 2014 and depcreated this year.

I have not tried the feature, nor will I.

Forum discussion at Twitter.