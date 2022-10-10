Google: Structured Data May Help Us Identify Product Reviews Content

Google has confirmed that structured data is one of the many signals the search company uses to help identify if a page has product reviews content or not. This was first said by Alan Kent of Googe and then confirmed by Danny Sullivan of Google.

Alan Kent from last week on Twitter, "Knee jerk reaction would be to recommend adding structured data to describe the page type."

I wanted to clarify that:

So I brought Danny Sullivan into the conversation as well:

Danny explained he would double check:

And then yes, a few days later, he confirmed on Twitter saying "As for structured data, it might help us better identify if something is a product review, but we do not solely depend on it."

