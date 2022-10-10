Google Adds Examples Of Types Of Product Review Pages To Help Doc

Google has added three examples of the type of product review pages and who can write them to the "how to write product reviews" help document.

Google added these three examples for the type of product review page types. Google added "you could create a product review page as:"

An expert staff member of a merchant that guides shoppers between competing products.

A blogger that provides independent opinions of products.

An editorial staff member at a news or other publishing site.

This section was added to the top portion of that page. You can compare the old version in the Wayback Machine but here are screenshots of the top portion of what was changed for you:

Before (click to enlarge):

After (click to enlarge):

Forum discussion at Twitter.