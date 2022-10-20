Google Grouping Photos By Category For Some Business Profiles

Google seems to be grouping photos together by category for some business profile local panels. So if there are several photos of the location's bathroom, Google will group those together and show how many photos they have of that category.

Tricia Clements spotted this and posted about it on Twitter "they're highlighting pictures, adding a keyword and the number. When I click on it, it takes me to the 4 reviews in the profile that mention "bathroom". Reviews with pics are at the top."

Here is the screenshot:

Tim Capper said Google has been doing this for restaurants for some time...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

