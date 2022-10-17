Official: Google Ads Rolls Out Sponsored Label

For months we have been watching Google test a new ads label in search named "Sponsored" in bold black text. Well, now it is officially live in the Google mobile search results, the search company announced.

We saw Google testing this many many times, over many months.

Google said as "part of helping you make sense of the information you see is ensuring that ads are clearly labeled, which is why our label will now be featured on its own line in the top-left corner of Search ads."

Google said this is because they now "want the label to be prominent and clear across different types of paid content." So now when ads show on Google's mobile search results, those ads will now be labeled with the word "Sponsored" in bold black text font.

Google said "this new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear."

Here is what it looks like:

So goodbye Google black "Ads" label from 2020/2019 and hello Google "Sponsored" label.

Here is more from Google's Ginny Marvin:

1/3 Over the coming weeks, business names and logos will begin to show on mobile search ads to help users identify the source more easily. This is a beta, and more advertisers will be eligible over time. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 14, 2022

3/3 Lastly, ads will now be labeled with “Sponsored” in bold black text on mobile search results. To learn more about these updates, see: https://t.co/YRBD1JNYxM — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) October 14, 2022

Here is the beta feature in Google Ads:

This is my first time seeing these. Are they new extensions/assets? pic.twitter.com/t2l6JDt3ri — Daniel Parscale (@danielparscale) October 14, 2022

Google shared more details in this help document.

There is also a new business information ad policy that reads:

On October 14, 2022, a new Google Ads Business Information format policy will be launched. This new Business Information policy allows advertisers to complement their existing Text Ads with business assets such as Business Name & Logos. Learn more about Business Information here. We will begin enforcing the policy update in October with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 4 weeks. Violations of this policy may lead to an advertiser’s business information not serving. Declining to serve business information for policy violations may occur without notice.

