Google Business Profile Photo Insights Will Go Away

Nov 1, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is not going to be migrating the Google Business Profile photo analytics section, known as "Insights" from the Business Profile manager to the new performance dashboard in search. Joy Hawkins, a Google top contributor, and local SEO, confirmed this on Friday.

Joy wrote on Twitter "If you liked the photo insights that existed in the Google My Business dashboard, this is NOT going to be moved over to the new dashboard that is rolling out right now to everyone."

Here is that report for my business in business.google.com - which is going away at some point:

click for full size

Here is the performance report in web search for your business that just shows calls, messages, bookings, directions and website clicks:

click for full size

Do any of you find these photo metrics useful and important for analyzing local business performance in Google Search and Google Maps?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

