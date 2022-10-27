New Google Business Profile Web Search Menu Now Rolling Out

A few months ago, we reported Google was testing an expanded menu to manage your Google Business Profile in Google Web Search. Well, now it seems to be fully rolled out, where Google is giving business owners the ability to quickly edit their business profile directly in web search through these new action buttons (previously it required many more clicks).

Here is a screenshot of what I see for my business profile - note, you need to be logged in and have access to the business to see the businesses in web search after doing a search for "my business" or the name of your business.

You can click to enlarge the image - and as you can see, there are buttons to do these actions, which you can expand to see more of them including:

Edit profile

Read reviews

Messages

Add photo

Performance

Advertise

Edit products

Edit services

Booking

Calls

Q & A

Add update

Ask for reviews

Hat tip to @Anuj_Thaker03 for spotting this change going live.

This should make it easier for businesses to manage their Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at Twitter.