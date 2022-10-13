Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around October 13th

It has been a while since I reported on an unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update but it seems over the past 24 hours or so, we are seeing one. It probably started yesterday and is now continuing throughout today. There is some SEO chatter and the tools are now starting to light up.

You may notice some ranking changes in Google Search over the past day or two. You may also notice some traffic changes from Google organic sources in the same timeframe. Again, this is unconfirmed, Google has not announced any update yet, as far as we know, but I am seeing signals that there was some update - based on SEO chatter and the tracking tools.

Previous Confirmed Update

We had the helpful content update begin rolling out August 25th and finish on September 9th - it felt weak, if even that. We also had September 2022 core update start on September 12th and the September 2022 product reviews update start on September 20th, both completeling on September 26th - both of those were felt in a larger way.

SEO Chatter

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread has some chatter about ranking volatility over the past couple of days. I am also seeing some comments over on this site about recent ranking changes. Here are some of those comments:

Today again - 20% compared to last week. What the hell is going on...

Direct traffic continues to dip, oddly enough, we are getting traffic for our old pages. Seems some parts of the Google Index are being rebuilt (Wishful thinking).

A very big huge drop today... F***

Same here =( again - 25%

Yes, another drop today, BUT also googlebot is hammering my site like crazy.

Is anyone noticing some traffic and ranking changes for the past 24 hours? I'm seeing drastic SERP movements here.

And more - are you noticing anything?

Google Tracking Tools

We are seeing some larger spikes this morning as reported by some of these tracking tools:

Semrush:

Mozcast:

SERP Metrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

RankRanger:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPwoo:

Seems like something big is going on right now...

Are any of you noticing anything?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.