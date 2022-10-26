Google: Link Wheels Are Against Google's Guidelines & Are Link Schemes

Oct 26, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said that link wheels are against Google's webmaster guidelines, I mean search essentials, because Google would consider them link schemes and thus spam.

John said on Twitter when asked about link wheels, "Those are essentially link schemes, so they would be against our spam policies." He also noted that link wheels are super old. Here are those tweets:

Link wheels are an SEO technique that is against Google's guidelines where one creates several sites and link them to each other in a round-robin fashion. They are purposefully and solely built to manipulate the rankings of a website, to manipulate Google into thinking those links are natural.

In 2018, Google said link wheels do not work - by the way.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

