This Scraper Site Got Hit Hard By The Google Spam Update

Mark Williams-Cook shared this on LinkedIn and Twitter, he said "Google's spam update is working! One of my 'technique canary' sites just died. It's super useful to know what the kinds of risks of different tactics are." He added what he meant by "technique canary" was "This site was scraped content mixed together answering PAAs. About 10,000 automatically generated pages."

If you scan through the comments on this site, it seems this spam update hit a lot of sites that automatically generated content through various means - so this would apply here as well. But I would be cautious to say this spam update only targeted automatically generated content or just one spam tactic.

