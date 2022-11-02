Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2022

Nov 2, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its desktop homepage for the first time in a while by adding the Google Lens button to the search box. Google Ads will drop the similar audiences segments option in 2023. Google added new ways to search for deals, with clippable coupons. Google said it does not crawl sites more often if they are verified in Search Console. And I posted the big Google webmaster report for November - catch up there quickly.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • November 2022 Google Webmaster Report
    The past 30-days or so was pretty heavy between the October 2022 spam update and then several unconfirmed updates that were pretty strong, it was a bumpy road. Google also renamed the webmaster guidelines to the search essentials, rolled out new site name, favicons and ad labels and more.
  • Finally: Google Adds Lens Button To Desktop Homepage Search Bar
    Google has finally added the Google Lens button to the Google.com homepage search bar. Rajan Patel from Google announced this quietly on Twitter saying the Google homepage, which rarely changes, has changed and pointed at the Google Lens button.
  • Google Ads Similar Audiences Segments Going Away Next Year
    Google announced that it is doing away with similar audiences segments. Starting May 2023 new similar audiences segments will no longer be generated in Google Ads and in August 2023 existing similar audiences segments will be removed from Google Ads.
  • Google Search Adds New Ways To Find Deals While Shopping
    Google announced a few new ways to find and use online deals while searching for products and holiday gifts this season. The updates include clippable coupons and promotion codes, a way to compare deals side-by-side and a new price insights view.
  • Google Search Console Verified Sites Do Not Get Crawled More
    Google's John Mueller was asked if sites that are verified with Google Search Console get crawled more often or at a higher priority. The answer is no, "crawling is independent of Search Console," John said.
  • Halloween Photos From Google Offices Around The World
    Here is a collection of some, not all, of the photos I found on Instagram of Googlers celebrating Halloween at the offices. From pumpkins, to costumes, to parties - we got it all for you below.

