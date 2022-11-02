Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google updated its desktop homepage for the first time in a while by adding the Google Lens button to the search box. Google Ads will drop the similar audiences segments option in 2023. Google added new ways to search for deals, with clippable coupons. Google said it does not crawl sites more often if they are verified in Search Console. And I posted the big Google webmaster report for November - catch up there quickly.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- November 2022 Google Webmaster Report
The past 30-days or so was pretty heavy between the October 2022 spam update and then several unconfirmed updates that were pretty strong, it was a bumpy road. Google also renamed the webmaster guidelines to the search essentials, rolled out new site name, favicons and ad labels and more.
- Finally: Google Adds Lens Button To Desktop Homepage Search Bar
Google has finally added the Google Lens button to the Google.com homepage search bar. Rajan Patel from Google announced this quietly on Twitter saying the Google homepage, which rarely changes, has changed and pointed at the Google Lens button.
- Google Ads Similar Audiences Segments Going Away Next Year
Google announced that it is doing away with similar audiences segments. Starting May 2023 new similar audiences segments will no longer be generated in Google Ads and in August 2023 existing similar audiences segments will be removed from Google Ads.
- Google Search Adds New Ways To Find Deals While Shopping
Google announced a few new ways to find and use online deals while searching for products and holiday gifts this season. The updates include clippable coupons and promotion codes, a way to compare deals side-by-side and a new price insights view.
- Google Search Console Verified Sites Do Not Get Crawled More
Google's John Mueller was asked if sites that are verified with Google Search Console get crawled more often or at a higher priority. The answer is no, "crawling is independent of Search Console," John said.
- Halloween Photos From Google Offices Around The World
Here is a collection of some, not all, of the photos I found on Instagram of Googlers celebrating Halloween at the offices. From pumpkins, to costumes, to parties - we got it all for you below.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Confused by something in our documentation? Here's a simple trick that doctors hate, John Mueller on Twitter
- Join @g33konaut & @davewsmart as they talk about technical seo challenges with two service workers. Learn about a project that initially displayed blank pages/partial indexing and see how Dave partnered with devs to, Google Search Central on Twitter
- On Day of the Dead, the streets pulse to Spanish folk songs as people with skeleton face paint gather in celebration 💀 Learn more about one of Mexico’s most important holidays in today’s #GoogleDoodle → https://t., Google Doodles on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta earns MRC accreditation for content-level brand safety on Facebook
- Google adds Google Lens button to home page search box
- Google Search adds new coupons, side-by-side deals and price insights
- Google is getting rid of similar audiences segments
- How seasonality affects the SERPs and what it means for SEO
- Microsoft credit card ads are now available globally, plus 11 other new product updates
- What is content marketing? Defining marketing’s present and future
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Elizabeth Warren asks FTC, DOJ to look into Amazon, Apple, and Google car businesses, Vox
- Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?, The Motley Fool
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Use Statistics Pages for Link Building, Site Visibility
- The Black Art of Backlink Buying, Practical Ecommerce
- The B2B Content Guide: Make Sales Your Content Ally, Forrester
Local & Maps
- Android Auto forcing updates that cut off older phones, 9to5Google
- Google is shutting down its dedicated Street View app next year, 9to5Google
- Google Maps update for Pixel Watch breaks home/work shortcuts, 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant forces dark mode on Android users, 9to5Google
- Google adding Assistant parental controls and 4 kid-friendly voices, 9to5Google
- Google Hangouts is well and truly dead, Engadget
- Google revamps Assistant parental controls and adds a kids' dictionary, Engadget
SEO
- Google Knowledge Graph Implementation and How It Works, I Love SEO
- Google’s Helpful Content Update for SEO, Merkle
PPC
- What is the Goal of Institutional Advertising?, PPC Expo
- Google ad for GIMP.org served info-stealing malware via lookalike site, Bleeping Computer
Search Features
Other Search
- 6 Best Private Search Engines to Secure Anonymous Browsing in 2022, Trend Micro News
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.