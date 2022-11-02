Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its desktop homepage for the first time in a while by adding the Google Lens button to the search box. Google Ads will drop the similar audiences segments option in 2023. Google added new ways to search for deals, with clippable coupons. Google said it does not crawl sites more often if they are verified in Search Console. And I posted the big Google webmaster report for November - catch up there quickly.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

19 Email Marketing Statistics That Will Help Marketers Maximize Their ROI in 2023, Databox Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

6 Best Private Search Engines to Secure Anonymous Browsing in 2022, Trend Micro News

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.