Google Local Pack Map Overlay Tests Fuller Local Pack Card

Oct 12, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google may be testing (or this might be old) a new user interface for the local pack map interface. In the example below, Google is showing the fuller local card with some photos, business name, ratings, number of reviews, some hour details, and more.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video of this in action on Twitter. I cannot replicate this but here is still a screenshot of this:

click for full size

When I try this, all I see is the business name and rating show up. I do not see the photos or other information.

Here is the video:

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Succos.

Previous story: Google Search Adds Arrow In Knowledge Panel
 
blog comments powered by Disqus