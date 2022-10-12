Google Local Pack Map Overlay Tests Fuller Local Pack Card

Google may be testing (or this might be old) a new user interface for the local pack map interface. In the example below, Google is showing the fuller local card with some photos, business name, ratings, number of reviews, some hour details, and more.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video of this in action on Twitter. I cannot replicate this but here is still a screenshot of this:

When I try this, all I see is the business name and rating show up. I do not see the photos or other information.

Here is the video:

Google Map shows local business in preview window mode when hover on them.



Just confuse about this, is new?



because as usual we only see business name while hovering local map.



Here is the video for ref - pic.twitter.com/fIIkIrKT0v — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 15, 2022

Have you seen this before?

