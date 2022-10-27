Google Local Pack In Web Search Showing Up Less Often?

Oct 27, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
There are some signs that Google web search results are displaying the local pack, the local search results box, less often and for fewer queries. The most shocking state is from Mozcast which says it use to show around 40% of queries but now it is showing for 24% of queries.

Here is the Mozcast chart, which shows the history (the blue bar) at about 40% but that in the past couple of days it has been hovering at around 24-25% of all queries:

click for full size

RankRanger is showing it bounce between 44 and 49% of all queries:

click for full size

While Semrush is showing a smaller dip of around 20% to now just under 19% of queries:

click for full size

Dr. Pete Meyers from Moz noticed this a couple of days ago, in which local SEO Joy Hawkins said she noticed this anecdotally through her normal local searches. Here are those tweets:

I should note, BrightLocal is not picking up on this:

Are you noticing fewer local packs showing up in Google Web Search?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

