Google Product Reviews Update Is Primarily On A Page-Level Basis But Not Always...

Google's Danny Sullivan told us that the Google product reviews update primarily evaluates product review content on a page-level basis, but not always. Danny added "for sites that have a substantial amount of product review content, any content within a site might be evaluated by the update."

Danny wrote on Twitter "the product reviews update works primarily to evaluate product review content on a page-level basis." "However, for sites that have a substantial amount of product review content, any content within a site might be evaluated by the update," he added. He also said "If you don't have a lot of product reviews (a really substantial not-single-digit-percentage part of your entire site is made up of them), a site-wide evaluation is not likely to happen."

This comes after some confusion online about how the product reviews update works - which makes sense based on how Danny said it can work both on a page basis and sometimes goes on site-wide.

Here are those tweets:

If you don't have a lot of product reviews (a really substantial not-single-digit-percentage part of your entire site is made up of them), a site-wide evaluation is not likely to happen...

Also, Google said it may use structured data to help determine if a piece of content is a product review or not.

