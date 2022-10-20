Google Tests New Local Finder Design With Expanded Services Listing

Oct 20, 2022
Google seems to be testing a new local finder for local queries that trigger the local pack. Andy Simpson spotted this and posted some screencasts and screenshots on Twitter.

Andy said that "Google making more of "Services" than before." Here is a GIF from his video cast followed by his tweets:

I do love how much Google tests features and interfaces in the local space.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

