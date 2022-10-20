Google Tests New Local Finder Design With Expanded Services Listing

Google seems to be testing a new local finder for local queries that trigger the local pack. Andy Simpson spotted this and posted some screencasts and screenshots on Twitter.

Andy said that "Google making more of "Services" than before." Here is a GIF from his video cast followed by his tweets:

A screenshot of the business listing once expanded, Google making more of "Services" than before...#localseo pic.twitter.com/IIQ21IrltG — Andy Simpson 🇬🇧 (@ndyjsimpson) October 18, 2022

And keep in mind that Services are often a source for justifications related to the terms searched, so there is SOME value. 😀 — Amy Toman 🏖😎 (@BubblesUp) October 20, 2022

I do love how much Google tests features and interfaces in the local space.

