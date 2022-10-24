Google Local Panel Tests Dynamic Search Refinement Buttons

Oct 24, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

A few months ago, we spotted Google testing a dynamic search bar refinement interface in the core search results. Well, now it seems Google is testing a similar variation for the local panel interface in Google Search.

Here is a GIF I made from screenshots on Twitter showing how the Google local panel lets you click on various dynamically generated refinement buttons, to let's just say show photos from this local listing:

Google Local Panel Tests Dynamic Search Refinement Buttons

Here are more screenshots:

I kind of like these refinements, do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Testing Explore More Visual Products Section
 
blog comments powered by Disqus