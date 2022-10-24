Google Local Panel Tests Dynamic Search Refinement Buttons

A few months ago, we spotted Google testing a dynamic search bar refinement interface in the core search results. Well, now it seems Google is testing a similar variation for the local panel interface in Google Search.

Here is a GIF I made from screenshots on Twitter showing how the Google local panel lets you click on various dynamically generated refinement buttons, to let's just say show photos from this local listing:

Here are more screenshots:

Here's where they used to be pic.twitter.com/UwUjAJSyL0 — Search Engine Expert Near Me (@see_near_me) October 20, 2022

And tab/filter links also within the main screen after clicking through to "Reviews" pic.twitter.com/5BECRJgN8f — Search Engine Expert Near Me (@see_near_me) October 20, 2022

I kind of like these refinements, do you?

