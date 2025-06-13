For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week in search, we of course covered some Google search ranking volatility. Google Search had serving issues across Google Search, Discover and Google Lens yesterday. Google’s Sundar Pichai said AI Mode will slowly be incorporated into Google Search. Google is finally rolling out AI Mode in search for signed-out users. Apple announced updates to Apple Intelligence and Apple Visual Intelligence. Google is testing Live Search in the Google app. Google Search Console may show you some of these conversational searches. Google softened its stance on using AI to translate content. Google spoke about unrelated content and how it might impact your search traffic. Google updated its removal-based demotion system help document. Google added markup support for loyalty and member pricing. Google also dropped support for several structured data elements. Google Search Console Discover report is missing data and the API is stuck for some parameters. Microsoft is retiring Bing’s PubHub. Some Google Business Profiles are disappearing. Google local photos carousel tests showing product tags. Google Ads confirmed an issue, probably with displaying and serving ads. Google Ads is testing ads at the bottom of the local pack. Google Ads AI Max is going to all in early Q3. Google Ads is testing URL inclusion and exclusion. Google Ads asset-level Performance Max reporting to some advertisers. Google Ads updated its pausing account policy. Microsoft Advertising announced a number of changes including a new report builder. Google is looking to reduce some of its workforce across search and ad units. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Get clarity of the SEO landscape through competitor analysis, keyword research, rank tracking, SERP insights and more. With industry-leading traffic and keyword data, based on real user journeys, Similarweb gives SEO professionals the whole picture so they can strategize smartly and drive sustainable business growth.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!