Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode Search, Apple Intelligence Updates, Google Live Search, AI Content, SEO & Google Ads

Jun 13, 2025 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week in search, we of course covered some Google search ranking volatility. Google Search had serving issues across Google Search, Discover and Google Lens yesterday. Google’s Sundar Pichai said AI Mode will slowly be incorporated into Google Search. Google is finally rolling out AI Mode in search for signed-out users. Apple announced updates to Apple Intelligence and Apple Visual Intelligence. Google is testing Live Search in the Google app. Google Search Console may show you some of these conversational searches. Google softened its stance on using AI to translate content. Google spoke about unrelated content and how it might impact your search traffic. Google updated its removal-based demotion system help document. Google added markup support for loyalty and member pricing. Google also dropped support for several structured data elements. Google Search Console Discover report is missing data and the API is stuck for some parameters. Microsoft is retiring Bing’s PubHub. Some Google Business Profiles are disappearing. Google local photos carousel tests showing product tags. Google Ads confirmed an issue, probably with displaying and serving ads. Google Ads is testing ads at the bottom of the local pack. Google Ads AI Max is going to all in early Q3. Google Ads is testing URL inclusion and exclusion. Google Ads asset-level Performance Max reporting to some advertisers. Google Ads updated its pausing account policy. Microsoft Advertising announced a number of changes including a new report builder. Google is looking to reduce some of its workforce across search and ad units. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Get clarity of the SEO landscape through competitor analysis, keyword research, rank tracking, SERP insights and more. With industry-leading traffic and keyword data, based on real user journeys, Similarweb gives SEO professionals the whole picture so they can strategize smartly and drive sustainable business growth.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2025

Jun 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode Search, Apple Intelligence Updates, Google Live Search, AI Content, SEO & Google Ads

Jun 13, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Is Now Rolling Out AI Mode In The US

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Drops Support For Seven Existing Structured Data Markups

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Shows Audience Size For Custom Segments

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Autocomplete With Back To All

Jun 13, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Is Now Rolling Out AI Mode In The US
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.