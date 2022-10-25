Is Google Showing Fewer FAQ Rich Results & Other Rich Results?

Google may be showing fewer rich results, specifically, FAQ rich results and possibly people also ask (although I think that is a bug with the tracking tools). RankRanger is showing a 3 to 4 point drop on the FAQ rich results displaying in Google Search.

Randy Majors asked me about this on Twitter the other day and he may be right? He said "It seems Google drastically reduced showing FAQ Rich Results in SER across the board about the same time as the Oct 19 spam rollout."

@rustybrick It seems Google drastically reduced showing FAQ Rich Results in SER across the board about the same time as the Oct 19 spam rollout. Checked several queries on both desktop and mobile and only saw 1 site with a few FAQs appear. Any confirmation of this? Policy change? — Randy Majors (@randymajors) October 24, 2022

On the people also ask, it might be a bug with the tracking tools?

Are you noticing any of these rich results reductions recently?

