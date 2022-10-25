Is Google Showing Fewer FAQ Rich Results & Other Rich Results?

Oct 25, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (5) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google may be showing fewer rich results, specifically, FAQ rich results and possibly people also ask (although I think that is a bug with the tracking tools). RankRanger is showing a 3 to 4 point drop on the FAQ rich results displaying in Google Search.

Here is a screenshot from the RankRanger tool that you can click to enlarge:

click for full size

Randy Majors asked me about this on Twitter the other day and he may be right? He said "It seems Google drastically reduced showing FAQ Rich Results in SER across the board about the same time as the Oct 19 spam rollout."

On the people also ask, it might be a bug with the tracking tools?

RankRanger tool:

click for full size

Semrush:

click for full size

Are you noticing any of these rich results reductions recently?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

