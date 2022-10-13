Google Business Profiles Edit Ticket Prices Feature Added

Google has added some new features around attraction and tour operators including the ability to edit your ticket prices directly in Google Business Profiles.

Google said attraction owners can also directly edit their ticket prices on Search and Maps through their Business Profile. Also, this functionality will soon be available for tour and activity operators as well, the search company announced.

This can be accessed by searching for your business name in Google Search, clicking on Edit Profile and then selecting Admission Tickets. From there you can add or edit ticket prices.

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Also, for searchers, they can now compare ticket prices for venues directly in Google Search or Google Maps.

It is nice to see more controls for different types of businesses being added frequently to Google Business Profiles.

