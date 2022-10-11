Google Tests Previously Visited Sitelinks Icons

Google is testing a clock/timer type of icon on the sitelinks within Google Search. That icon apparently is designed to communicate that you previously visited that page from Google Search.

This was spotted by Mordy Oberstein on Twitter who wrote "Seeing Google showing an icon next to sitelinks indicating you already viewed that specific page." Here is one of his screenshots:

Here are more:

Seeing Google showing an icon next to sitelinks indicating you already viewed that specific page cc: his royal SERPness Mr. Rusty aka @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/kd3GulWPjb — Mordy Oberstein 🇺🇦 (@MordyOberstein) October 7, 2022

We have seen Google test other icons in Sitelinks before and even include images in Sitelinks. I have also seen this specific icon before but I don't believe I've seen it in the Sitelinks.

