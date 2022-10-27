Fixed: Query Data Returns To Google Search Console Queries Report In Google Analytics

Earlier this month, we reported that there was a bug where the Search Consoles queries report in Google Analytics, specifically Universal Analytics 3, was missing all of its data after October 1st. Well, it is fixed and Google backfilled the data.

John Mueller of Google confirmed it is fixed on Twitter this morning, saying "This should be fixed now, btw."

It is indeed fixed, I double-checked some of my profiles in Google Analytics (3) and I am now seeing the data.

Here is the old complaint:

I don't have any insight on this at the moment, but the team has been looking into it. (cc @danielwaisberg ) — 👓 johnmu? People are not cats 👓 (@JohnMu) October 5, 2022

Here is John saying it is fixed:

This should be fixed now, btw. (cc @rustybrick ) — 👓 johnmu? People are not cats 👓 (@JohnMu) October 27, 2022

I am personally now seeing data all through October, up until two days ago, which is the normal lag you see in this report.

