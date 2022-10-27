Fixed: Query Data Returns To Google Search Console Queries Report In Google Analytics

Oct 27, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Web Analytics - Tracking & Conversion Measurements
Earlier this month, we reported that there was a bug where the Search Consoles queries report in Google Analytics, specifically Universal Analytics 3, was missing all of its data after October 1st. Well, it is fixed and Google backfilled the data.

John Mueller of Google confirmed it is fixed on Twitter this morning, saying "This should be fixed now, btw."

It is indeed fixed, I double-checked some of my profiles in Google Analytics (3) and I am now seeing the data.

Here is the old complaint:

Here is John saying it is fixed:

I am personally now seeing data all through October, up until two days ago, which is the normal lag you see in this report.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

