Google Product Panel In Search Testing Expand Pricing Details

Google is testing a new interface and user experience for the product panel results in Google Search. The new interface has the price with arrows to expand the price, which breaks down the base price, delivery cost, taxes, and more.

Brian Freiesleben spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter, he said "Google’s updated UI for product panels is super helpful. Once clicked, it really highlights unforeseen costs such as shipping cost, tax, and even return periods."

Here are some of those screenshots:

When clicked on, this is what it looks like:

Here are more screenshots from Brian:

