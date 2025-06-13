Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google had some serious issues with Google Search, Discover, Lens and voice search yesterday - it is all fixed today. Google AI Mode is now really rolling out in the U.S. Google dropped support for seven structured data elements. Google Search is testing back to all. Google Ads custom segments shows audience size now. Google AdSense removed more opt out options. Finally, I posted the weekly SEO video recap from SMX in Boston.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Is Now Rolling Out AI Mode In The US
At Google I/O, Google said it will roll out AI Mode to all users based in the U.S. Well, that rollout seems to have started some time yesterday. If you try to go to AI Mode in the U.S. when signed out of Google or in incognito mode, it should work for you.
-
Google Search Broken - Not Serving New Content
Google Search, the main search engine, is not serving new content. It might be an indexing issue or a serving issue, but if you try to find new content across news sites, like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and others, you won't see any.
-
Google Drops Support For Seven Existing Structured Data Markups
Google has yet again dropped support for more of its structured data elements/markup that it uses for rich results in the search results page. Google calls this "Simplifying the search results page."
-
Google Ads Shows Audience Size For Custom Segments
Google Ads is now showing the estimated audience size in the custom segments for some advertisers. This can help you see if the reach will be large enough for you to properly test the campaign.
-
Google Search Autocomplete With Back To All
Google recently was testing showing vertical search shortcuts in the autocomplete search suggestions. Now Google is testing a "back to all" option in the autocomplete.
-
Google AdSense Removing More Opt Out Options
Google announced that it will be dropping more of the opt-out options available to Google AdSense publishers. Specifically, Google said that by July 7th it will remove the additional ad technology vendors opt-out control from AdSense Blocking controls.
-
Doogler In Google Bike Basket
Many of you like photos of dogs, well here is a Doogler, a Google dog, in the basket of a Google bike. I found this on X on the Life at Google account.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode Search, Apple Intelligence Updates, Google Live Search, AI Content, SEO & Google Ads
This week in search, we of course covered some Google search ranking volatility. Google Search had serving issues across Google Search, Discover and Google Lens yesterday. Google's Sundar Pichai said AI Mode...
Feedback:
