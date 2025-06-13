Daily Search Forum Recap: June 13, 2025

Jun 13, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had some serious issues with Google Search, Discover, Lens and voice search yesterday - it is all fixed today. Google AI Mode is now really rolling out in the U.S. Google dropped support for seven structured data elements. Google Search is testing back to all. Google Ads custom segments shows audience size now. Google AdSense removed more opt out options. Finally, I posted the weekly SEO video recap from SMX in Boston.

