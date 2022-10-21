Google Interactive Knowledge Panels In Auto-Complete Search Suggestions

We have seen Google place a lot of goodies in the search box auto-complete and search suggestions, including people also ask and other forms of answers. But remember the new interactive knowledge panel design? Google seems to be testing a version of that in the auto-complete drop-down.

Punit spotted this and posted a video of it in action on Twitter - here is a screenshot of that video, followed by the video:

This one is cool pic.twitter.com/XHno9O0HnN — Punit (@Punit6008) October 20, 2022

How much can Google fit into this auto-complete drop-down feature?

