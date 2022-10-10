Example Of Google Featured Snippet Callouts

A month ago we reported on Google's announcement of the featured snippet callouts feature. Where Google uses MUM to bold sections of the featured snippet to give searchers a more in-your-face answer to their query. Well, now we are seeing more of that in the search results.

Khushal Bherwani shared an example of this in the wild on Twitter:

This is what I see for that query and featured snippet:

I guess Google is testing more callouts in the featured snippets now?

Do you like these?

Forum discussion at Twitter.