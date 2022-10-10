Example Of Google Featured Snippet Callouts

A month ago we reported on Google's announcement of the featured snippet callouts feature. Where Google uses MUM to bold sections of the featured snippet to give searchers a more in-your-face answer to their query. Well, now we are seeing more of that in the search results.
Khushal Bherwani shared an example of this in the wild on Twitter:
This is what I see for that query and featured snippet:
I guess Google is testing more callouts in the featured snippets now?
Do you like these?
Forum discussion at Twitter.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Succos.