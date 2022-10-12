Google Data Studio Is Now Looker Studio

Oct 12, 2022
Google has brought Data Studio into Looker and it is now named Looker Studio. Google says this will bring more features and analytics tools to the platform.

Google wrote "Data Studio is now Looker Studio. With this complete enterprise business intelligence suite, we will help you go beyond dashboards and infuse your workflows and applications with the intelligence needed to help make data-driven decisions."

Louis Gray from Google shared some highlights on Twitter:

So stop calling this Data Studio and start calling it Looker Studio!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

