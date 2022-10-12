Google Data Studio Is Now Looker Studio

Google has brought Data Studio into Looker and it is now named Looker Studio. Google says this will bring more features and analytics tools to the platform.

Google wrote "Data Studio is now Looker Studio. With this complete enterprise business intelligence suite, we will help you go beyond dashboards and infuse your workflows and applications with the intelligence needed to help make data-driven decisions."

Louis Gray from Google shared some highlights on Twitter:

Today is a big day for what's next.



For those of you in the #measure community, Data Studio is fully becoming part of the Looker family. It is now Looker Studio, helping complete our enterprise business intelligence suite.





We are happy to announce that access to Looker data models from Looker Studio is available in preview today. This capability allows customers to explore trusted data via the Looker modeling layer.

"More than 10 million users access Google Cloud's business intelligence solutions each month, including Looker and Google Data Studio. Now, we're unifying these two popular tools under the Looker umbrella."





So stop calling this Data Studio and start calling it Looker Studio!







