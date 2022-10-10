Google News Publisher Error "There Are No Items To Show"

Over the weekend, there has been a number of reports from news publishers of an error in the Google News Publisher Center. The specific error says "there are no items to show." This is supposedly a Google bug that Google is working to address.

Bapun, a Platinum Product Expert, in the Google News Publisher Help forums wrote "Currently, there is an issue on Google News from Google's end that is why your publication is not returning any content. The issue has already been escalated to the team and I will add your report to the same escalation. Once the issue is fixed, your content should appear again normally."

Here is what that error looks like, spotted via Amit Saha on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Here is another screenshot from this forum thread:

There are at least three different posts in the Google News Publisher Center Help Forums and at least two posts on Twitter.

Again, it seems like this is a Google bug but an official Google representative has not yet replied. But we did have a Platinum Product Expert reply.

