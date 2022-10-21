Google October 2022 Spam Update Completed In ~42 Hours

In less than about 42 hours, Google has fully rolled out the last spam update - the Google October 2022 spam update. The update began on October 19, 2022, at about 11 am ET and was completed on October 21, 2022, at about 5 am ET.

That was quick, the previous spam update in November 2021 took 8 days to roll out but some previous spam updates were rolled out within 24 hours of launching.

The impact seems pretty big for those hit by this update, but the net was not widespread. Meaning, I don't see a ton of complaints in the SEO community and the automated tracking tools are not showing huge volatility - not yet at least.

Google October 2022 Spam Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter on this October 2022 spam update from both WebmasterWorld and comments here. I am not seeing much more chatter than what I posted yesterday, so here is some of that chatter again plus a bit more that I didn't post yesterday.

Lost more than 50% since yesterday. Hope this is temporary.

Day after day I see the number of indexed pages decreasing (I mean on Search Console). Furthermore, the new pages are in no way taken into consideration, despite the various additions on SC, the links on the site, sitemap, social links etc.

down 30-40% in HCU, recovered 15-20% in the core, back down to HCU levels in PRU (not even a single affiliate link or product review article in the site), and now prob. going down even below as the rankings are worst it's ever been

All of a sudden, Lost all the feature snippet of site in this unannounced update. Does anyone know the cause of it? Is this "site-wide snippet penalty" or "Bug in Google system"?

right now seeing sharp decline in ranking, is that update announced or not?

50k daily to 2k. well done Google

My traffic has been hit again with -150 -200 users. from the 600 users.

My website went down on 12 oct 2022, I don't know the exact reason behind this but I was doing great.

It's a spam update. If you've been making spam, maybe don't make spam. — 🦇 johnmu: cats are not people 🦇 (@JohnMu) October 19, 2022

It's more of a general spam update, but even there, everything kinda drifts into the same direction (reducing spam in search also helps highlight other good content). — 🦇 johnmu: cats are not people 🦇 (@JohnMu) October 19, 2022

We have the spam policies that list a lot of this: https://t.co/tzuNXIVzop — 🦇 johnmu: cats are not people 🦇 (@JohnMu) October 19, 2022

The last spam update we announced was November last year, so it's not a ton of big, announced updates. We do work on our systems regularly outside of those too.



But yes, there are lots of curious people on the internet :) — 🦇 johnmu: cats are not people 🦇 (@JohnMu) October 20, 2022

So are you seeing anything yet? Let us know.

