Google: Doing SEO For The Google SEO Search Documentation

There is something super funny about listening to Lizzi and John from Google talk about the Google team doing SEO on the actual SEO help documentation. It is a fun listen to and I recommend you find some time to listen to this, no need to take notes, but just listen to it.

Lizzi brought up a hilarious example of when she submitted a ticket for the Google dev team to make changes to the sitemap for the site. And the Google dev team came back saying it is not a priority because the Google SEO docs say it is not a priority. Yes, they references the same docs that they wanted to adjust.

Lizzi also brought up the frustration she has when Google picks different title tags in the search results, something we all have seen and dealt with.

Here are more details on that point:

title tag annoyance pic.twitter.com/Om6Z4dkAg6 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 20, 2022

In any event, listen to it, I am sure it will be fun to hear Google having issues that most of SEOs deal with on a daily basis.

Then you can go back to when Google spoke about its efforts to de-SEO its help area.

