Google recently was testing showing vertical search shortcuts in the autocomplete search suggestions. Now, Google is testing a "back to all" option in the autocomplete.
It basically lists "Back to all" under the search suggestion and I assume that clicking it takes you back to the web search results page?
These can also show in the related searches box.
This was spotted by Mayank Parmar on X and Shameem Adhikarath on X here are some of their screenshots:
Here are all their screenshots:
@rustybrick Back to all? pic.twitter.com/WHsAcrB6dx— Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) June 4, 2025
Back to all" appears in Google’s search suggestions as well as in the related searches section.— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 5, 2025
Also shows source of the query like Images, Short Videos, or Videos.
cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/uwBRfeit7L
