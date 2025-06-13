Google Search Autocomplete With Back To All

Google recently was testing showing vertical search shortcuts in the autocomplete search suggestions. Now, Google is testing a "back to all" option in the autocomplete.

It basically lists "Back to all" under the search suggestion and I assume that clicking it takes you back to the web search results page?

These can also show in the related searches box.

This was spotted by Mayank Parmar on X and Shameem Adhikarath on X here are some of their screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

