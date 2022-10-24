Google Testing Explore More Visual Products Section

For the past several months Google has been testing a more visual product experience, a product grid that basically turns the search results into an e-commerce category page-like interface. Google is now testing an "explore more" grid format on top of that, after officially announcing this new visual shopping experience was live yesterday.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter. Glenn explained that he is seeing "large "Explore more" modules in the SERPs when searching for "best {category} products" queries. Triggers the product in the right-side panel. Also can trigger a fresh search for the query." He added that it is "Worth noting there's a snazzy animation that triggers when you click a product in "Explore more". The product disappears from the module and shoots up the right side before appearing in the right-side panel."

Here is the screenshot, followed by more:

Worth noting there's a snazzy animation that triggers when you click a product in "Explore more". The product disappears from the module and shoots up the right side before appearing in the right-side panel. pic.twitter.com/fiQVs8XruW — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 20, 2022

We've seen variations of explore brands for product queries and explore more as well, but not in this new design.

Forum discussion at Twitter.