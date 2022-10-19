Google Trending Now For Shopping Results

Oct 19, 2022
Google is now showing a "trending now" box in the search results for shopping and product-related queries. This was announced back at the Search On event and now seems to be slowly rolling out.

Saad AK spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots:

Here is another opportunity for those who sell products online...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

