Google Trending Now For Shopping Results

Google is now showing a "trending now" box in the search results for shopping and product-related queries. This was announced back at the Search On event and now seems to be slowly rolling out.

Saad AK spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots:

Google > Mobile



I saw a Trending now section in SERPs which was announced in SearchOn.



— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) October 16, 2022

Here is another opportunity for those who sell products online...

