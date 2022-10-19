Google Trending Now For Shopping Results

Google is now showing a "trending now" box in the search results for shopping and product-related queries. This was announced back at the Search On event and now seems to be slowly rolling out.
Saad AK spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter:
Here are more screenshots:
Google > Mobile— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) October 16, 2022
I saw a Trending now section in SERPs which was announced in SearchOn.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/tyGUCP1sMK
Here is another opportunity for those who sell products online...
