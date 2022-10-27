Google Fixes Favicon Display Bug In Google Search

Since mid-September, there was a bug where some favicons were not showing up in Google Search at all, as we reported a week or so ago. Well, Google has now fixed that bug and favicons, when done per Google's specifications, will show up in Google Search now.

John Mueller of Google confirmed it is now fixed, in which Glenn Gabe double confirmed on his end he is seeing this resolved as well. John Mueller said yesterday "This should be resolved in the meantime - can you double-check?" Glenn Gabe replied "YES, it is resolved. Thank you! I can confirm that based on checking a number of sites that were impacted. Great to see the issue resolved..."

Here are those tweets:

YES, it is resolved. Thank you! I can confirm that based on checking a number of sites that were impacted. Great to see the issue resolved, especially with the new site name treatment coming to desktop soon. :) — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 26, 2022

Glenn Gabe even shared before and after shots:

Big heads-up. If you have been struggling with the favicon bug where Google stopped using your favicon around 9/18, I have incredible news. The bug was fixed last night & favicons have returned for sites that were impacted. Here are two examples (before and after screenshots): pic.twitter.com/8qUKyopp1q — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 26, 2022

So if your favicon is still not displaying, make sure to review Google's documentation on that topic.

