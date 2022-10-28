Old Google Page Speed Algorithms Are No Longer Used

Google's John Mueller confirmed this morning that Google no longer uses the old Google page speed algorithms from 2010 or 2018. Instead, he said, Google only uses the page experience update, looking at the core web vital metrics.

John was asked "Do we have any indication that Google is still using the "old page speed signals" (2010, 2018) even after the Core Web Vitals update?" John replied on Twitter saying "No, it's all cwv now." "CWV" means core web vitals" to be clear.

Here are those tweets:

No, it's all cwv now. — johnmu: nothing is permanent, use 302 always 💫 (@JohnMu) October 28, 2022

I am not sure, but I think this may have been the first time we have confirmation that the old page speed algorithms are no longer used. Although, it makes logical sense that Google would not use old page speed algorithms when they have new ones...

Forum discussion at Twitter.