Google Ads is now showing the estimated audience size in the custom segments for some advertisers. This can help you see if the reach will be large enough for you to properly test the campaign.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who wrote on LinkedIn, "You build a custom segment targeting users searching for competitors or niche solutions, Google now tells you “80K” potential users can be reached with this custom segment."

Here is his screenshot:

He added that this is a small but powerful addition, adding, "When building Custom Segments based on keywords, URLs, or app interactions, you can now see the estimated audience size on the right side of each segment."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.