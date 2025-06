Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Ads is now showing the estimated audience size in the custom segments for some advertisers. This can help you see if the reach will be large enough for you to properly test the campaign.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who wrote on LinkedIn, "You build a custom segment targeting users searching for competitors or niche solutions, Google now tells you “80K” potential users can be reached with this custom segment."

Here is his screenshot:

He added that this is a small but powerful addition, adding, "When building Custom Segments based on keywords, URLs, or app interactions, you can now see the estimated audience size on the right side of each segment."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.