Finally: Google Adds Lens Button To Desktop Homepage Search Bar

Google has finally added the Google Lens button to the Google.com homepage search bar. Rajan Patel from Google announced this quietly on Twitter saying the Google homepage, which rarely changes, has changed and pointed at the Google Lens button.

This comes after bringing the Google Lens button to mobile search in 2018 and desktop image search earlier this year and now it is on desktop search at Google.com.

Google was testing this button for months now on desktop, by the way...

Here is a screenshot:

Rajan said "The Google homepage doesn't change often, but today it did. We're always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them. Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop."

I guess maybe we will see more people searching visually? Something we were told is rare.

