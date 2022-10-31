Google Showing On Time Delivery & Order Accuracy Estimates In Search Ads

Google is showing the on-time delivery percentages and order accuracy percentages in some of the Google Ads search listings. This should not come as a surprise because Google Merchant Center has been offering e-commerce sites to pass along that data to them for some time now.

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben who noticed it on the sponsored Google Search ad listings and posted about it on Twitter.

Here is a screenshot of the on-time delivery percentage from that merchant:

There is even an order accuracy metric that can show:

Pretty cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.