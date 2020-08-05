August 2020 Google Webmaster Report

Last month was not that slow of a month, while we didn't have any confirmed Google search algorithm updates, we had several unconfirmed ones and some felt pretty big. Google also said it will weight business names lessconfirmed an issue with its navigation and site command searches for a few hours last month.

Google moved the deadline for mobile-first indexing to next March because of COVID. Google Search Console added a news filter to its performance report and said it will retire the structured data testing tool. Google launched knowledge panels in image search results. And Google has launched a $50 per month plan for Google My Business.

There is a lot more going on, so see the handpicked stories below. The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is a bit chatty on the latest Google ranking shuffle. You can also catch up on last month with the June 2020 report.

