Google My Business Will Notify Business Of Listing Suspensions

Jul 14, 2020
Google will soon begin sending email notifications to businesses when their business listings or accounts are suspended with Google My Business.

Until now, if your listing is suspended, you won't know about it until you login to Google My Business to find out. That will change and Google will begin notifying businesses if their listings are suspended by sending them an email notification.

Ben Fisher first reported this and said "one of the most annoying things about being suspended due to quality issues (beyond the loss of visibility and revenue) is the fact that you did not know you were suspended."

This change was due to European law, according to Mike Blumenthal:

Specifically, listing suspension notifications will go to all, but account suspension notifications will go to European businesses only:

Ben has a lot more detail about how these suspensions will work in his blog post.

But know, going forward, Google should email you if your business listing is suspended in Google My Business.

