Two Google Search Boxes - Seeing Double...

Jul 9, 2020 • 7:34 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
In the past week, I had two different people notify me that when they did a Google search on their mobile devices, Google returned two search boxes on the same page. Yes, it is like they are seeing double.

Here is a screen shot from @MrRobzilla on Twitter:

click for full size

But this is not just something happening in the US or on the iPhone Safari browser but also in India and on Chrome mobile browser. Here is a screen shot from Singh:

Google is aware of the issue but I am not seeing too many complaints. Here is how John responded to it:

This is super weird and I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

