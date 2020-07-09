Two Google Search Boxes - Seeing Double...

In the past week, I had two different people notify me that when they did a Google search on their mobile devices, Google returned two search boxes on the same page. Yes, it is like they are seeing double.
Here is a screen shot from @MrRobzilla on Twitter:
But this is not just something happening in the US or on the iPhone Safari browser but also in India and on Chrome mobile browser. Here is a screen shot from Singh:
Are you seeing 2 search bars in Google? @JohnMu @searchliaison @rustybrick @methode pic.twitter.com/HhXGFoIuIn— अजय Singh Rawat🇮🇳 (@Ajaysinghrawat) July 2, 2020
Google is aware of the issue but I am not seeing too many complaints. Here is how John responded to it:
Rank for two queries at the same time.— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 8, 2020
How'd you do that?! O.o— Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 2, 2020
You broke the Google!!!
This is super weird and I cannot replicate this.
